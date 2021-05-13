Gap between Covishield doses should be increased to 12-16 weeks: Govt panel

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 13: The gap between the doses of Covishield should be increased to 12 to 16 weeks, NTAGI, the government's panel said.

It has also suggested that pregnant women may be offered the choice to take any COVID-19 vaccine and that lactating women can be inoculated any time after delivery.

The NTAGI has also stated that those having laboratory test proven SARS-CoV-2 illness should defer COVID-19 vaccination for six months after recovery, the sources told PTI.

The recommendations of the NTAGI will be sent to the National Expert Group on Vaccine Adminstration for COVID-19.

However no change has been suggested for Covaxin. This suggestion comes at a time when there is nationwide shortage of the vaccines manufactured by the Serum Institute of India. There is a very high demand due to which some states stopped vaccinating those in the age group of 18-44.

Governments have been prioritising the second shots for those in the age group of 45 and above. This is the second time that the government has said that the gap between the two doses should be increased. Initially the gap was at 28 days apart, following which in March, it was increased to 6 to 8 weeks.

In March the Centre had said, "in view of the emerging scientific evidence, the interval between two doses of a specific COVID-19 vaccine i e. COVISHIELD , has been revisited by National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) and subsequently by NEGVAC in its 20th meeting during which the recommendation has been revised to provide 2nd dose of COVISHIELD at 4-8 weeks'' interval after 1st dose instead of earlier practiced interval of 4-6 weeks."

Story first published: Thursday, May 13, 2021, 11:25 [IST]