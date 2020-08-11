Ganjam Will Be Role Model of COVID management, says CM Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar, Aug 11: Ganjam district will be a role model of COVID-19 management in the country, said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday. Reviewing the COVID situation with Sarpanches of Ganjam district through video conferencing today, the Chief Minister expressed his satisfaction over the management of coronavirus pandemic in the district, which is one of the worst effected districts in Odisha.

Naveen discussed about the various steps being taken to contain the spread of the virus and the functioning of the health infrastructure for in the district.

Being a true leader, Naveen taking the lead from the front and taking feedback directly from Sarpanches to whom he has given power of Collector.

The CM said that giving Sarpanches the powers of district Collector has proved be a game-changer in tackling the pandemic.

Naveen interacted with all Sarpanches in Ganjam and appreciated their work for GP level COVID management.

The Sarpanches, who are at the forefront in the war against Covid-19, shared their experiences in Covid management with the Chief Minister.

Though, Ganjam has the maximum number of caseload in the State, it is witnessing a downward trend in the last few days, due to proactive and strategic steps being taken and responsibilities given to local representative including Sarpanches.

While the number of new caseload has progressively decreasing to just more than 200, the number of recoveries has surpassed 10,000 mark (10500 till date).

The multi-pronged strategy to contain the spread of the deadly virus with thrust on testing, tracking and treatment has been bearing fruits.