YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Air India Express crash
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ganjam Will Be Role Model of COVID management, says CM Naveen Patnaik

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Bhubaneswar, Aug 11: Ganjam district will be a role model of COVID-19 management in the country, said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday. Reviewing the COVID situation with Sarpanches of Ganjam district through video conferencing today, the Chief Minister expressed his satisfaction over the management of coronavirus pandemic in the district, which is one of the worst effected districts in Odisha.

    Naveen discussed about the various steps being taken to contain the spread of the virus and the functioning of the health infrastructure for in the district.

    Ganjam Will Be Role Model of COVID management, says CM Naveen Patnaik
    Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

    Being a true leader, Naveen taking the lead from the front and taking feedback directly from Sarpanches to whom he has given power of Collector.

    The CM said that giving Sarpanches the powers of district Collector has proved be a game-changer in tackling the pandemic.

    Naveen interacted with all Sarpanches in Ganjam and appreciated their work for GP level COVID management.

    The Sarpanches, who are at the forefront in the war against Covid-19, shared their experiences in Covid management with the Chief Minister.

    Though, Ganjam has the maximum number of caseload in the State, it is witnessing a downward trend in the last few days, due to proactive and strategic steps being taken and responsibilities given to local representative including Sarpanches.

    While the number of new caseload has progressively decreasing to just more than 200, the number of recoveries has surpassed 10,000 mark (10500 till date).

    The multi-pronged strategy to contain the spread of the deadly virus with thrust on testing, tracking and treatment has been bearing fruits.

    More NAVEEN PATNAIK News

    Read more about:

    naveen patnaik odisha coronavirus

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 11, 2020, 8:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 11, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue