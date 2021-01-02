YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020 COVID-19 vaccine dry run
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ganguly doing fine, I am thankful to doctors: Mamata Banerjee

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Jan 02: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday visited the private hospital where BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is admitted and said the former India captain is doing fine following an angioplasty to clear a blocked coronary artery.

    "He is fine now... He enquired about my health, too. I thank the hospital authority and the doctors," Banerjee told reporters outside Woodlands Hospital here.

    Mamata Banerjee
    Mamata Banerjee

    Earlier in the day, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife went to the hospital to enquire about the health of the 48-year-old cricket icon.

    "I am relieved to see ''Dada'' (Ganguly) in his usual cheerful mood. I pray for his speedy recovery," Dhankhar said.

    Sourav Ganguly suffers mild cardiac arrest, undergoes angioplasty

    A host of other personalities also visited the hospital during the day, including Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim and Minister of State for Sports Lakshmi Ratan Shukla.

    The batting great suffered a "mild" heart attack in the morning and was later diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries, after which a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage.

    More MAMATA BANERJEE News

    Read more about:

    mamata banerjee sourav ganguly

    Story first published: Saturday, January 2, 2021, 20:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 2, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X