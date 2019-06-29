Gangster's wife among two arrested for Vikas Chaudhary's murder

India

oi-Vikas SV

Faridabad, June 29: The Haryana police on Saturday arrested two persons, including a woman, in connection with the murder of Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary in Faridabad. The wife and servant of a gangster in Haryana have been arrested.

Police says they provided weapons to two of the accused who shot Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary in his car earlier this week.

"Gangster Kaushal's wife Roshni and his domestic help Naresh made available weapons to accused Vikas alias Bhalla, a resident of village Dhanwapur, and Sachin of village Kheri in Faridabad district, involved in firing along with two other persons," Haryana Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Navdeep Singh Virk said in a statement released on his Twitter account.

Naresh has identified Vikas in the CCTV footage and informed that he is the same person to whom he made available the weapons, Virk added.

He said the car used in the murder of the Congress leader has also been recovered.

Police said there was a dispute between Vikas Chaudhary and the gangster over money.

On June 27, the Haryana Congress leader was shot dead in broad daylight in Faridabad.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi had condemned the killing and said it reflects the deteriorating law-and-order situation in the state.

Vikas Chaudhary, a spokesperson of the state Congress, was parking his car outside a gym in sector 9 Faridabad when the attackers fired 12-15 bullets at the vehicle from two sides, killing him on the spot, police had said.

A murder case was registered and several police teams were formed to search for the attackers.