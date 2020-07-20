Gangster Vikas Dubey died of ‘haemorrhage, shock’: Post-mortem report

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

Kanpur, July 20: Slain gangster Vikas Dubey's post-mortem report, which was put in the public domain on Monday, confirmed that he had died of excessive blood loss. The autopsy findings confirmed that the dreaded gangster had received three bullet injuries.

Dubey succumbed to the injuries sustained in a police encounter in the Sachendi area on the outskirts of Kanpur on July 10. The post-mortem was performed by a panel of three senior doctors -- AK Awasthi, SK Mishra and V Chaturvedi -- and the entire process was videographed by Arvind Trivedi.

Appalled that Vikas Dubey was out on bail: Supreme Court

According to the post-mortem report, there were a total of 10 wounds on Dubey's body, said an official on the condition of anonymity.

''Six were entry and exit wounds of bullets, while the four other wounds were on the right side of the body," he said. These wounds on the head, elbow, ribs and abdomen were due to falling on the ground after Dubey was shot thrice, the official added. The first bullet pierced through the right shoulder, while the other two went through the left side of his chest, he said.

Rajasthan Political Crisis: Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat issued notice | Oneindia News

Dubey also had a small wound and swelling on his head and his elbow was bruised. He had a slightly deeper wound and swelling in the stomach.

"The post-mortem report, however, does not mention any blackening," the official said and added, due to this, it could not be deciphered from how much distance the firing was done on Vikas." Dubey, the prime accused in the killing of eight policemen in Kanpur's Bikru village on July 3, was gunned down in an encounter on July 10.