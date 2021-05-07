Gangster Chhota Rajan dies of COVID-19 at AIIMS

United States delivers six planes to india with emergency medical supplies to combat COVID-19 surge

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 07: Underworld don and gangster Chhota Rajan died at the AIIMS, Delhi due to COVID-19. He is an accused in at swear 70 criminal cases in Maharashtra which relate to extortion and murder.

He was admitted to to AIIMS on April 26. Following his arrest from Indonesia in 2015, he was lodged in the Tihar jail.

On April 26, the Tihar jail official told the court that Rajan could not be produced via video conferencing as he had tested positive for COVID-19.

In 2018, Rajan was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in the 2011 murder of Jyotirmoy Dey.

Rajan was born Rajendra Nikalje and had 70 criminal cases against him. All the cases related to him were transferred to the Central Bureau Investigation.