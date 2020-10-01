Gangrape of 2 minors in Rajasthan; UP Minister asks Gandhis to visit the state

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Oct 01: Amid outrage over the gangrape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, another case has now emerged from Rajasthan.

Two minors were allegedly abducted from Baran in Rajasthan and taken to Jaipur and Kota where they gangraped for three days, according to the report.

While police claimed that the minor girls denied allegations of rape in their statement, the two admitted on camera to having been drugged and gangraped.

The father of the girls, aged 13 and 15, told police that the two accused, also minors, lured his daughters on the night of September 18 to leave the district with them. They were then taken to Kota and Jaipur where they were raped by the two minor boys and three others, the father alleged.

Meanwhile, UP Cabinet Minister Sidharth Nath Singh has questioned if Congress leaders visit Rajasthan after the minor's rape there saying the leaders want to politisize the issue in Uttar Pradesh.

"Will Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi not give answers on what is happening in Rajasthan? They want to play politics over the issue by visiting the district."

Congress party in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and brother Rahul Gandhi is expected to make a visit to the family of the Hathras gangrape victim today. Ahead of their visit, Section 144 has been imposed in Hathras.

Earlier, Priyanka Gandhi slammed Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath government over the incident in Hathras and demanded his resignation, saying that he has no moral right to continue.