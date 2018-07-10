Gangrape of 8-year-old in Mandsaur: Chargesheet filed against the accused duo

Mandsaur's Chief Superintendent of Police, Rakesh Mohan Shukla, on Tuesday said that the chargesheet against the two individuals, who have been accused of raping an 8-year-old girl, has been filed. The accused individuals - Irfan and Asif - had allegedly raped the minor on June 26.

"We have submitted the charge-sheet against 2 men in the court. The court has taken cognizance of the same," Shukla told news agency ANI.

The SIT filed the charge sheet, running into over 350 pages, in the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Nisha Gupta. The charge sheet contains 100 documents and statements of 92 witnesses, including doctors, police said.

Besides, 50 different objects, including the knife used by Irfan alias Bhaiyu (20) and Asif (24) allegedly to slit the throat of the victim in an attempt to kill her after abducting and raping her, were submitted to the court.

Talking to PTI, Deputy Director of Prosecution B S Thakur said they would make every effort so that the trial of the case ends within a month. The duo, who are lodged in the district jail, were not brought to the court for security reasons.

However, they were informed about the charge sheet through video-conferencing. The accused have been charge-sheeted under IPC sections 376 (d) (gangrape), 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage), 363 (kidnapping) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Superintendent of Police Manoj Singh said, "With the filing of the charge sheet, decks have been cleared for the day-to-day hearing of the case in the court."

According to the prosecution, the victim was allegedly abducted from outside her school and raped by the duo. They also tried to kill her by slitting her throat.

The victim is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital in Indore, where her condition is improving. The girl had suffered severe injuries to her neck, face, head and private parts in the incident.

OneIndia News with PTI inputs