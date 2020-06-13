Ganga Ram Hospital approaches Delhi HC against AAP govt

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, June 13: Sir Gangaram Hospital, in Delhi, facing action on violation of provisions related to COVID-19, has moved the Delhi High Court.

The hospital management has requested high court about the cancellation of the FIR lodged by the Delhi Police in this regard.

The High Court will hear this on 15 June.

After Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal warned private hospitals in Delhi FIR has been registered against Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on charges of violating ICMR testing guidelines for coronavirus.

The FIR, filed on 5 June, was based on a complaint by Deputy Health Secretary Amit Kumar Pamasi.

Delhi CM Kejriwal had said that strict action should be taken against the hospital that is doing black marketing of beds besides those who refuse to admit corona infected patients to the hospital.

After the complaint of the Kejriwal government, the police has registered a case against the hospital.

There is no response from the hospital yet regarding the case.

The Delhi Medical Association (DMA) has condemned the FIR against Sir Ganga Ram Hospital stating Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's warning to doctors and threatening hospitals for the admission and testing of Covid-19 patients is condemnable.

"FIR on Sir Ganga Ram Hospital is highly condemnable and demoralizing for the whole medical fraternity," the DMA stated in its release.

"Ganga Ram hospital and its doctors who have saved lakhs of lives in the last decades are being penalized and threatened," the released noted.

"The order of Health and Family Welfare Department regarding guidelines for tracking and monitoring of every Covid-19 suspected cases tested in various accredited labs across Delhi wherein it was mandatory for the labs to collect sample only through the Delhi government's RT-PCR App. Further CDMO (Chief District Medical Officer) cum mission director, Central, mentioned that Sir Ganga Ram hospital is still not using RT-PCR app even till today (03/06) which is a clear violation of direction issued under Epidemic Disease Covid-19 regulation 2020," a copy of the FIR read.