Ganesh Visarjan 2019: Detail guide on road diversions, which route to avoid

Mumbai, Sep 12: The 10-day long Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi will conclude on Anant Chaturdashi, which is today (12 September). The celebrations on the last day will see a huge number of devotees come together to bid farewell to Lord Ganesha. In order to maintan law and order in the city, over 50,000 cops have been deployed in Mumbai.

To aid them in surveillance, around 5,000 CCTV cameras and drones will be in usage.

Mumbai police PRO Pranay Ashok told news agency ANI, "According to Mumbai police PRO, the state police have around 1 lakh 62 thousand domestic mandals and over eleven thousand Gauri Ganpati mandals. There are 129 spots for emersion in the city and the city police is all geared up for adequate security arrangements during the festivities."

Besides, a leading network service provider will assist the police force in aerial patrolling of Juhu Chowpatty, Girgaum Chowpatty and Ganesh Ghat in Powai, Shivaji Park, Badi Masjid in Bandra and Ashish Talao in Chembur with the help of drones.

Lakhs of devotees will attend the prominent immersion spots in Mumbai on the festive occasion.

The details of the substitute routes were also provided by Mumbai Police on Twitter so that the commuters can avoid Ganpati immersion routes.

As per the press note, alternate routes and diversions are:

1) South Bound traffic of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar road from its junction at Bharat Mata to Bawla Compound will be closed.

Substitute route:-

a) Traffic will flow from - Right turn at Bharat Mata Junction further Cury Road Bridge - Left turn at Shangate

Muter Chowk - N M Joshl Road - Author Road Naka - S Bridge Road - Babasaheb Ambedkar Road.

b) Left turn at Bharat Mata Junction towards - Naik Chowk - Saibaba Marg - left turn at GD Ambekar Marg - Shrawan Yashwante Chowk.

2) North Bound traffic of Dr. Babuaheb Ambedkar road from its junction at Bawla to Bharat Mata Junction will be closed.

Substitute route:-

a) Traffic will flow from - Right Turn at Bawla Compomd towards T B, Kadam Marg further TanaJi Malusare Marg - Left turn at Rambhau Bhogale Marg - towards ShravanYashvante Chowk

b) Traffic will flow from - Left turn at Brijwasi sweet towards - S Bridge - N M Joshi road.

3) North bound traffic coming from Arthur road Naka towards Gas company junction via Chinchpokali Bridge will be closed.

Substitute route:-

a) Traffic will flow from NM Joshi road towards curry road or Khada Parasi Junction.

4) All vehicular traffic from Nazi Chowk of S S Rao Road to Lalbaug Police is closed.

(No substitute road for this route but vehicles of residents will be allowed)

5) All vehicular traffic from Sardar Hotel Junction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road to ShravanYashvante Chowk is closed.

Substitute route:-

a) To approach Shravan Yashvante Chowk from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road - Right turn at Bawla Compound

--Right turn T B Kadam Marg -- Tanaji Malusare Marg - Left turn Rambhau Bhogale Marg - Shravan Yashvante

Chowk.

b) To approach Dr Babasahed Ambedkar Road from Shravan Yashvante Chowk -- Right turn at Albert Circle

Junction - Left turn Tanaji Malusare Marg -T B Kadam Marg -Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road