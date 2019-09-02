Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: India welcomes Ganpati Bappa as 10-day long festival begins

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Sep 02: Ganesh Chaturthi 2019 or Vinayaka Chaturthi 2019 is one of the biggest Hindu festivals celebrated in the country. On this day, devotees celebrate the birthday of Lord Ganesha, the Elephant-headed God, who is the symbol of good fortune, wisdom and intelligence.

The 10-day long festival begins with Ganapathi sathapana at home and pandals. Devotees observe fast and worship Bappa for the well-being. On the 10th day of Vinayaka Chaturthi, the idol is immersed.

This festival is celebrated throughout India in places like Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. However, it is in Mumbai that the festival is celebrated in the grandest manner, with around 1, 50,000 immersed annually.

Devotees with full dedication and pure hearts prepare for Ganesh Visarjan on the last day of the festival when the Lord is finally immersed into water bodies.

During the 10-day-long festivities, a sea of devotees are expected to throng the pandal to take the blessings of their revered God.

Hundreds of people participated in the special 'aarti' held at pandals across the country.

The Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is dedicated to the Lord of new beginnings, Ganesha. It started as a reason for get-togethers and meet-ups during the British rule, but today it is marked with the installation of the deity's idol at home and at elaborate pandals.