Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Complete list of special trains run by Indian railways

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Aug 23: As the nation is all set to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2019, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has decided to run special trains services in a bid to clear the extra rush of passengers during Ganesh Chaturthi.

Western Railways has assigned special trains that will run during Ganesh Chaturthi between Mumbai Central/Ahmedabad Vadodara Junction and Thivim/Sawantwadi Road to clear extra rush of passengers during the festival.

These special trains will mostly cater to the Konkan coasts spanning across Maharashtra and Goa. The focus seems to be to connect all points of the Konkan coast with each other. Ganesh Chaturthi 2019 is a Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Ganesha.

List of special trains for Ganesh Chaturthi 2019 festival this year:

1) Train No. 09007 Mumbai Central Thivim (Bi-Weekly) Special on special fare will leave from Mumbai Central at 23.55 hrs on August 29, September 2, September 5, and September 12 (Thursday and Monday). The train will reach Thivim at 16:00 hrs the next day.

Train No. 09008 Thivim Mumbai Central (Bi-weekly) Special on special fare will leave from Thivim at 16:30 hrs on August 30, September 3, September 6 and September 13, 2019 (Friday and Tuesday). The train will reach Mumbai Central at 09:30 hrs the next day.

2) Train No. 09416 Ahmedabad Sawantwadi Road (weekly) Special on special fare will leave from Ahmedabad at 09:40 hrs on August 27 and September 10, 2019 (Tuesday). The train will reach Sawantwadi Road at 05:30 hrs the next day.

Train No. 09415 Sawantwadi Road- Ahmedabad (weekly) Special on special fare will leave from Sawantwadi Road at 06:10 hrs on August 28 and September 11, 2019 (Wednesday). The train will reach Ahmedabad at 01:00 hrs the next day.

3) Train No. 09418 Ahmedabad Thivim (weekly) Special on special fare will leave from Ahmedabad at 16:15 hrs on August 30, September 6 and September 13, 2019 (Friday). The train will reach Thivim at 16:00 hrs the next day.

Train No. 09417 Thivim - Ahmedabad (weekly) Special on special fare will leave from Thivim at 16:30 hrs on August 31, September 7 and September 14, 2019 (Saturday). The train will reach Ahmedabad at 16:00 hrs the next day.

4) Train No. 09106 Vadodara Sawantwadi Road (weekly) Special on special fare will leave from Vadodara Junction at 15:20 hrs on September 1 and September 8, 2019 (Sunday). The train will reach Sawantwadi Road at 09:30 hrs the next day.

Train No. 09105 Sawantwadi Road - Vadodara (weekly) Special on special fare will leave from Sawantwadi Road at 10:00 hrs on September 2 and September 9, 2019 (Monday). The train will reach Vadodara Junction at 05:30 hrs the next day.