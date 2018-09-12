Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Puja vidhi, Timing, Muhurat and Visarjan tithi

Vinayaka Chaturthi or Ganesh Chauth:

The Ganeshotsav festivities begin on Ganesh Chaturthi and end after 10 days on Anant Chaturdashi, also known as the day of Ganesh Visarjan. On Ganesh Chaturthi, people bring idols of the lord and pray along with chanting Vedic hymns. He is also called the God of New Beginnings and the one who removes obstacles. Thus, Vinayaka, Ganpati, Vighnaharta and Sankatmochan are also his names.

Timing:

Madhyana Ganesha Puja Time: 11:21 to 13:47 (according to DrikPanchang)

Duration: 2 hours 26 minutes

On September 12, Time to Avoid Moon Sighting: 16:07 to 20:56

Duration: 4 hours 49 minutes

On September 13, Time to Avoid Moon Sighting: 09:42 to 21:38

Duration: 11 hours 56 minutes

Puja Vidhi and Muhurat:

Prayers are offered to Lord Ganesha during Madhyahna or mid-day. This year, the Ganesha Puja Time would begin from 11:09 am to 1:35 pm. The duration for this puja is 2 hours 26 minutes, according to drikpanchang.com

Visarjan tithi:

The saddest part of Ganeshotsav is the Ganesh Visarjan. The time to bid goodbye to our beloved Bappa. It is the day when the idols of Ganesha are immersed in water bodies.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2018!