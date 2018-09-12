  • search

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Puja vidhi, Timing, Muhurat and Visarjan tithi

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    The festival of Lord Ganesha is upon us and the city is ready to be immersed in the chants of Ganpati Bappa Morya and 10 long days of celebrations. From tomorrow, September 13 onwards the most awaited festival, especially in Mumbai and Pune, Ganesh Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chaturthi will commence, and the celebrations will be on for the following 10 days.

    Vinayaka Chaturthi or Ganesh Chauth:

    Vinayaka Chaturthi or Ganesh Chauth:

    The Ganeshotsav festivities begin on Ganesh Chaturthi and end after 10 days on Anant Chaturdashi, also known as the day of Ganesh Visarjan. On Ganesh Chaturthi, people bring idols of the lord and pray along with chanting Vedic hymns. He is also called the God of New Beginnings and the one who removes obstacles. Thus, Vinayaka, Ganpati, Vighnaharta and Sankatmochan are also his names.

    Timing:

    Timing:

    Madhyana Ganesha Puja Time: 11:21 to 13:47 (according to DrikPanchang)
    Duration: 2 hours 26 minutes
    On September 12, Time to Avoid Moon Sighting: 16:07 to 20:56
    Duration: 4 hours 49 minutes
    On September 13, Time to Avoid Moon Sighting: 09:42 to 21:38
    Duration: 11 hours 56 minutes

    Puja Vidhi and Muhurat:

    Puja Vidhi and Muhurat:

    Prayers are offered to Lord Ganesha during Madhyahna or mid-day. This year, the Ganesha Puja Time would begin from 11:09 am to 1:35 pm. The duration for this puja is 2 hours 26 minutes, according to drikpanchang.com

    Visarjan tithi:

    Visarjan tithi:

    The saddest part of Ganeshotsav is the Ganesh Visarjan. The time to bid goodbye to our beloved Bappa. It is the day when the idols of Ganesha are immersed in water bodies.

    Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2018!

    Read more about:

    ganesh chaturthi monday lord shiva video lord ganesha festival india

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 12, 2018, 16:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 12, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue