Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Puja vidhi, Timing, Muhurat and Visarjan tithi

The festival of Lord Ganesha is upon us and the city is ready to be immersed in the chants of Ganpati Bappa Morya and 10 long days of celebrations. From tomorrow, September 13 onwards the most awaited festival, especially in Mumbai and Pune, Ganesh Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chaturthi will commence, and the celebrations will be on for the following 10 days.
Vinayaka Chaturthi or Ganesh Chauth:
The Ganeshotsav festivities begin on Ganesh Chaturthi and end after 10 days on Anant Chaturdashi, also known as the day of Ganesh Visarjan. On Ganesh Chaturthi, people bring idols of the lord and pray along with chanting Vedic hymns. He is also called the God of New Beginnings and the one who removes obstacles. Thus, Vinayaka, Ganpati, Vighnaharta and Sankatmochan are also his names.
Timing:
Madhyana Ganesha Puja Time: 11:21 to 13:47 (according to DrikPanchang)
Duration: 2 hours 26 minutes
On September 12, Time to Avoid Moon Sighting: 16:07 to 20:56
Duration: 4 hours 49 minutes
On September 13, Time to Avoid Moon Sighting: 09:42 to 21:38
Duration: 11 hours 56 minutes
Puja Vidhi and Muhurat:
Prayers are offered to Lord Ganesha during Madhyahna or mid-day. This year, the Ganesha Puja Time would begin from 11:09 am to 1:35 pm. The duration for this puja is 2 hours 26 minutes, according to drikpanchang.com
Visarjan tithi:
The saddest part of Ganeshotsav is the Ganesh Visarjan. The time to bid goodbye to our beloved Bappa. It is the day when the idols of Ganesha are immersed in water bodies.
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2018!