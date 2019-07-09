  • search
    GandhiJi's 150th birth anniversary: BJP MPs to hold pad yatras in their constituencies

    New Delhi, July 09: Union Minister Prahlad Joshi today explained the BJP-led government's plan to celebrate Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary. After BJP Parliamentary Party meet, Joshi told the media that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instructed BJP MPs to embark on 'padayatra' in their constituencies between October 2 and October 31.

    "In his address, PM mentioned a very imp program regarding 'Gandhi 150', the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Between 2 Oct-31 Oct, a 150 km long pad yatra will be undertaken in each Lok Sabha constituency," he said.

    Union Minister Prahlad Joshi

    "Rajya Sabha MPs will be allotted a constituency. 15-20 teams will be formed in each constituency. They will undertake 15 km pad yatra daily. MPs will organise programs on Gandhi ji, freedom struggle, tree plantation. There will be a party level committee to implement it," he added.

    Addressing the BJP parliamentary party meeting, Modi also asked Rajya Sabha members to visit constituencies where the BJP organisation was weak.

    'Professional Pessimists': PM Modi slams critics of govt vision

    Joshi said a parliamentarian will cover 150 km in his/her constituency. According to some MPs present in the meeting, Modi said these yatras will be "apolitical" with special focus on villages to make them self-reliant. It will also aim at promoting plantation drive and zero budget farming in villages, they said.

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke on the budget and called it "visionary". "PM told the meeting that whatever we said in Sankalp Patra (election manifesto) should get reflected in our vision of the future," said one of the MPs.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 9, 2019, 16:00 [IST]
