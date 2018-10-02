Gandhiji remembered on his 149th birth anniversary

President Ram Nath Kovind pays tribute at Rajghat

"Homage to Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. Let us rededicate ourselves to the values espoused by Mahatma Gandhi - peace, fraternity, harmony and inclusive national development. Gandhiji's message remains relevant for all and he continues to be our guiding light," the President tweeted.

PM Modi at Rajghat

"The noble thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi have given strength to millions across the world. He was a stalwart who lived for others and to make our world a better place. Paid tributes to Bapu at Rajghat this morning," Modi tweeted. (Image credit - ANI/Twitter)

Also Read |When Mahatma Gandhi criticised wife Kasturba for Rs 4

Congress president Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Bapu

"Gandhiji is not an immobile statue, he is a living set of ideas and values flowing through India. Truth and non-violence, which he lived for and was killed for are the foundation of our country. True patriots must protect them," Rahul Gandhi tweeted. (Image credit - ANI/Twitter)

Sonia Gandhi pays homage to Father of the Nation

Both Rahul and Sonia left immediately as they are slated to travel to Wardha for the Congress Working Committee (CWC). Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia, who arrived soon after Rahul, also paid homage to the Mahatma. After them, Sonia Gandhi arrived and paid floral tributes amid the strains of 'bhajans'. Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal and senior BJP leader L K Advani also paid tributes to Gandhi on the occasion. (Image credit - ANI/Twitter)

Also Read | Gandhi wanted to dissolve Congress a day before he died: Lesser known facts about Bapu

UP Governor Ram Naik and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Mahatma Gandhi's real name was Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi and the title "Mahatma" was conferred upon him by none other than Rabindranath Tagore. Mahatma Gandhi's favourite bhajan ‘Raghupati Raghava Raja Ram' is often sung and played frequently on this day and many places hold prayer meetings and get-togethers to mark this occasion. (Image credit - ANI/Twitter)