Gandhi wanted to dissolve Congress a day before he died: Lesser known facts about Bapu

Gandhi had planned dissolving the Congress

An article titled His Last Will and Testament had appeared in the Harijan a few days after Gandhi was assassinated. Mahatma Gandhi had written that the Congress had outlived its use. He had advised disbanding the Congress.

A never before seen funeral

The nation was in shock to learn about the assassination of Gandhiji on January 30 1948. A sea of humanity had descended on Delhi to take part in the funeral procession that was 8 kilometres long. The funeral pyre was lit by his third son Ramdas Gandhi.

The Nobel Prize

It is a well known fact that Gandhi never won the Nobel Peace Prize. Did you that the man who is the strongest symbol of non-violence was nominated five times for the prize, but never won it? The prize cannot be awarded posthumously.

The criticism for Rs 4

The act of Kasturba Gandhi of keeping Rs four with her 'unlawfully' had irked the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi and prompted him to write an article about her lapse, records show.

Stamps in 150 countries

21 years after the death of Mahatma Gandhi, Great Britain, the country he fought against released a stamp honouring him. The stamps dedicated to the Father of the Nation are found in nearly 150 countries.

