Gandhi ji ka Jantar: What exactly is it and how it is relevant even today

New Delhi, Oct 02: "Gandhiji ka Jantar" or Gandhi Ji's talisman which appears on the second or the third page of NCERT textbooks is an advise which can be when in a dilemma over an important decision. 'Gandhi Ji's talisman' can help those in powerful positions, bureaucrat and politicians in taking 'right' decisions.

It is considered as one of the most valuable notes that Gandhi ji has left behind for citizens of the country. This advice by Mahatma Gandhi can be used by anyone in situations of doubt, but it can yield very effective results if used when taking decision that can potentially affect a large number of people.

It also appears on the initial pages of most of the the NCERT text books. In Hindi books, it is referred to as "Gandhiji ka Jantar". It basically says that when in a doubt about taking a decision or a step, one must consider how a particular action would impact the poor of the country. Gandhiji says one must ask themselves if the step they are going to take would make the life of the p[oor any better.

Gaindhiji's talisman can serve as an effective yardstick to evaluate the relevance of government policies, business priorities and our daily actions with the society. It is a clarion call to those in powerful positions to think about the poor when taking decisions that affect the lives of the masses.

The following is Gandhi ji's Talisman or Gandhi ji ka Jantar :

"I will give you a talisman. Whenever you are in doubt, or when the self becomes too much with you, apply the following test. Recall the face of the poorest and the weakest man [woman] whom you may have seen, and ask yourself, if the step you contemplate is going to be of any use to him [her]. Will he [she] gain anything by it? Will it restore him [her] to a control over his [her] own life and destiny? In other words, will it lead to swaraj [freedom] for the hungry and spiritually starving millions? Then you will find your doubts and your self melt away."