Gandhi Jayanti 2019: India's largest 'charkha' made of waste plastic inaugurated in Noida

Fight for climate change

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi will declare India an Open Defecation Free (ODF) country on October 2 and ban on single-use plastic to fight climate change.

'Charkha' made of used plastic waste

The 1,650-kg spinning wheel was inaugurated by Union Minister Smriti Irani, Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma, Noida MLA Pankaj Singh and Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari.

The spinning wheel has been installed in Sector 94 near the Mahamaya flyover.

About 'charkha'

The 'charkha', which symbolises Gandhi's dream of Swadeshi (self sufficing and self reliance), measures 14 ft × 20 ft × 8ft and is made of 1,250 kg of used plastic, according to officials.

Lauding Noida Authority for its efforts, Irani said, "The gigantic spinning wheel is not only representative of construction and beautification but also represents our commitment towards the plastic-free campaign."

India Book of Records:

The charkha has been recognised as the largest made of used plastic waste in the country by India Book of Records, Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari said.

Noida Authority General Manager Rajeev Tyagi said the authority is focussing on raising awareness among the people for proper disposal of waste and recycling of plastic wherever possible. "The effort would be scaled up in coming days and solid waste management improved," he said.