Gandhi Jayanti 2018: Mahatma Gandhi's top quotes that continue to inspire millions

New Delhi, Oct 1: Mahatma Gandhi or Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi is considered as one of the most important leaders of India's freedom struggle. His principles of non-violence and satyagraha continue to influence political leaders and movements till date. Every year on October 2 Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated across India to commemorate Gandhiji's birthday. Mahatma Gandhi's birthday is commemorated in India as Gandhi Jayanti and worldwide as the International Day of Non-violence.

Here are some of the top quotes by Mahatma Gandhi that are truly inspiring:

"Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony."

"The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others."

"Anger is the enemy of non-violence and pride is a monster that swallows it up."

"An eye for an eye only ends up making the whole world blind."

"Satisfaction lies in the effort, not in the attainment, full effort is full victory."

"The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated."

"Our greatness lies not so much in being able to remake the world but being able to remake ourselves."

"Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will."

"Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever."

"A man is but a product of his thoughts. What he thinks he becomes."