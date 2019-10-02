Gandhi Jayanthi 2019: PM Modi leads nation in paying tribute to Bapu

President remembers Mahatma Gandhi

Homage to Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. The 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi is an occasion for all of us to rededicate ourselves to the values of truth, non-violence, harmony, morality and simplicity. His message remains relevant for all & he continues to be our guiding light

PM Modi remembers Gandhiji's everlasting contribution to humanity

The prime minister said the nation expresses its gratitude to Gandhi for his everlasting contribution to humanity. "We pledge to continue working hard to realise his dreams and create a better planet," Modi wrote on Twitter.

Let us adopt Gandhian principles in our daily life, says VP

"As we pay reverential homage to the Mahatma on his 150th Birth Anniversary, let us strive to transform our lives by internalising and implementing the Gandhian principles in our daily life," the vice president said in his tweet.

UN remembers the message of non-violence

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhiji, who is followed by people across the world for propagating the message of non-violence and peace.