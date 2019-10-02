  • search
    Gandhi Jayanthi 2019: PM Modi leads nation in paying tribute to Bapu

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 02: India celebrates Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday led the tributes for the Father of Nation.

    A series of events have been planned across India to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting Rajghat and then flying off to Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad later in the evening. He will also declare the country open defecation-free.

    President remembers Mahatma Gandhi

    President remembers Mahatma Gandhi

    Homage to Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. The 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi is an occasion for all of us to rededicate ourselves to the values of truth, non-violence, harmony, morality and simplicity. His message remains relevant for all & he continues to be our guiding light

    PM Modi remembers Gandhiji's everlasting contribution to humanity

    PM Modi remembers Gandhiji's everlasting contribution to humanity

    The prime minister said the nation expresses its gratitude to Gandhi for his everlasting contribution to humanity. "We pledge to continue working hard to realise his dreams and create a better planet," Modi wrote on Twitter.

    Let us adopt Gandhian principles in our daily life, says VP

    Let us adopt Gandhian principles in our daily life, says VP

    "As we pay reverential homage to the Mahatma on his 150th Birth Anniversary, let us strive to transform our lives by internalising and implementing the Gandhian principles in our daily life," the vice president said in his tweet.

    UN remembers the message of non-violence

    UN remembers the message of non-violence

    UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhiji, who is followed by people across the world for propagating the message of non-violence and peace.

