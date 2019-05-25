Gambhir slams Kejriwal, says everything's lost 'the day you lose morality'

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, May 25: BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Saturday lashed out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s allegation of distributing derogatory pamphlets during election campaign. Gambhir said he soes not have words to respond to such demaning accusations.

AAP had accused Gambhir of being involved in distributing "derogatory" and "casteist pamphlets" against Atishi. Atishi was the AAP candidate from East Delhi.

"Main CM sahab ko bolna chahunga ki chunaav aenge-jaenge. Jis din aap apna zameer aur imaan haar jaenge us din sab haar jaenge. Ek seat jeetne ke liye agar aap aisa ghinona arop laga sakte hain to mere pas zyada shabd nahi hain un ke baare main baat karne ke liye (I would like the Chief minister that the elections will come and go. The day you lose self esteem and morality, that day you will lose everything. If you can level such demeaning allegation just to win a seat, then i do not have words)," the cricketer turned politician said today.

On May 10, Gambhir, who won Lok Sabha election from East Delhi seat, had filed a defamation case against Kejriwal, Deputy Delhi CM Manish Sisodia and Atishi.

Atishi had even broken down reading a pamphlet containing "obscene and derogatory" remarks against her. She had alleged that the pamphlets were distributed in the constituency by her Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rival Gautam Gambhir.

Arvind Kejriwal, on Twitter, said he never imagined Gautam Gambhir could "stoop so low". "How can women expect safety if people with such mentality are voted? Atishi, stay strong. I can imagine how difficult it must be for you. It is precisely this kind of forces we have to fight against," Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.