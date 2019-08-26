  • search
    Gambhir wants Delhi Sports Complex named after Jaitley, writes to Lt Governor

    By PTI
    New Delhi, Aug 26: East Delhi BJP MP and former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir has urged Lt Governor Anil Baijal to rename the Yamuna Sports Complex in Delhi after former finance minister Arun Jaitley.

    Gambhir wrote to Baijal on August 24, the day Jaitley passed away at AIIMS after prolonged illness, proposing to rename the sprawling complex in his constituency after the BJP stalwart in recognition of his contribution towards nation-building and his love for cricket.

    The cricketer-turned-politician has also been endeavouring for use of the Yamuna Sports Complex to host international cricket matches.

    With moist eyes, Nation bids adieu to Chanakya of politics, Arun Jaitley

    "I am writing this letter to propose to your good self to rename Yamuna Sports Complex situated in my Lok Sabha constituency of East Delhi in the name of eminent lawyer, our great leader and former finance minister, later Arun Jaitley ji," Gambhir letter to the Lt Governor reads.

    He said it will be a "humble gesture" and tribute to the Jaitley's contribution and "incredible" legacy.

    Gambhir, who joined the BJP before the Lok Sabha polls and won the East Delhi seat with a huge margin, was close to Jaitley.

    Always a leader: Arun Jaitley's juniors and college principal recall fond memories

    In a heartfelt condolence message on the demise of the BJP stalwart, Gambhir had termed him a "father figure" to him.

    "A father teaches u to speak but a father figure teaches u to talk. A father teaches u to walk but a father figure teaches u to march on. A father gives u a name but a father figure gives u an identity. A part of me is gone with my Father Figure Shri Arun Jaitley Ji. RIP Sir." Gambhir tweeted soon after Jaitely passed away.

