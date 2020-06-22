  • search
    Galwan Valley clash: Undated video of fierce clash between Indian, Chinese troops goes viral

    New Delhi, June 22: An undated video showing a fierce face-off between Indian and Chinese soldiers has emerged days after the deadly face-off at Ladakh.

    In the video, a Chinese officer is punched by an Indian jawan as soldiers of both sides brawl and involve in violent fracas after a heated argument. The soldiers were heard saying "go back" and "don't fight" in the video.

    Representational Image

    The authenticity of the video has not been verified yet. The location where the incident took place is also not known.

    The viral clip is being shared on social media claiming it is of the recent clash between the Indian and Chinese army personnel in Galwan Valley on June 15.

    20 Indian Army soldiers were killed in a violent clash in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley on June 15, triggering a massive escalation in tension between the two countries.

    The clash in Galwan Valley was the worst cross border confrontation between the two sides in 45 years. China's People's Liberation Army has not yet talked about the number of casualties it suffered.

    The Chinese soldiers used stones, nail-studded sticks, iron rods and clubs in carrying out brutal attacks on Indian soldiers after they protested the erection of a surveillance post by China on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control in Galwan.

    The two armies were engaged in a standoff in Galwan and several other areas of eastern Ladakh since May 5 when their troops clashed on the banks of the Pangong Tso. The situation in eastern Ladakh deteriorated after around 250 Chinese and Indian soldiers were engaged in a violent face-off on May 5 and 6.

    The incident in Pangong Tso was followed by a similar incident in north Sikkim on May 9.

    Prior to the clashes, both sides had been asserting that pending the final resolution of the boundary issue, it was necessary to maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas.

    Story first published: Monday, June 22, 2020, 22:34 [IST]
