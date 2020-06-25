  • search
    China amassing large troops along LAC since May; India had to make counter deployment

    New Delhi, June 25: External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on Thursday said Chinese side departed from previously agreed understanding in respect the Galwan Valley area and sought to erect structures just across the LAC.

    China amassing large number of troops since early May; India had to make counter deployment

    "When this attempt was foiled, Chinese troops took violent actions on June 15 that directly resulted in casualties," the spokesperson asserted.

    He said the conduct of Chinese forces this year has been in complete disregard of all mutually agreed norms.

    The MEA said both sides had deployed troops in large numbers in the area following the June 15-16 Galwan Valley clash. Twenty Indian soldiers were martyred in the incident while China's Army had also suffered an unspecified number of casualties.

    "Since early May, Chinese side has been amassing troops and armaments along the LAC, this is not in line with all agreements," said external affairs ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava.

    "The conduct of the Chinese side along the LAC is reflective of complete disregard to existing agreements," the MEA stated.

    In the last few weeks, both sides have held a series of diplomatic and military talks to cool down temperature even as Chinese military has increased its presence in all sensitive areas along the 3,500 km Line of Actual Control (LAC), the de-facto border.

