  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Galwan valley area has always belonged to China: Foreign Ministry of China

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 17: Day after the border clash between India and China on Monday night that left atleast 20 Indian soldiers and 35 Chinese soldiers dead and dozens of Indian soldiers believed captured, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Wednesday said, the Galwan valley area has always belonged to China.

    Galwan valley area has always belonged to China: Foreign Ministry of China
    Zhao Lijian

    "The sovereignty of the Galwan valley area has always belonged to China. The Indian border troops flip-flopped and seriously violated our border protocols on border-related issues and the consensus of our commander level talks."

      India China border tension: PM calls all-party meet to discuss developments | Oneindia News

      Standing up to China and diplomacy to go hand in hand to end border tensions

      The Chinese military on Tuesday alleged that the Indian troops again crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Galwan Valley region and "purposefully launched provocative attacks", leading to "severe clashes and casualties."

      The Chinese FM Spokesperson said, they had strictly asked India to stop infringing and provocative activity at border.

      "We ask India to strictly discipline its frontline troops, stop infringing and provocative activity at once, work with China and come back to the right track of resolving the differences through dialogue & talk."

      "We are having communication through diplomatic and military channels. The right and wrong of this is very clear. The incident happened on the Chinese side of LAC and China is not to blame for it", said the Chinese spokesperson,

      He added, "From the Chinese side, we do not wish to see more clashes."

      India-China standoff: China 'throwing punches', provoking neighbors, says Top former US diplomat

      China said that Indian troops on Monday seriously violated the consensus of the two sides by illegally crossing the border twice and carrying and carrying out provocative attacks on the Chinese soldiers. This resulted in serious physical clashes, the Chinese foreign minister told Global Times.

      Meanwhile, an Indian Army statement said that the Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged in the Galwan areas where they clashed on the night of June 15-16.

      More INDO CHINA News

      Read more about:

      indo china line of actual control

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue