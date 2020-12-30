YouTube
    Galwan, Chip-chap, Daulat: ITBP’s cute canines to strictly have only desi names

    New Delhi, Dec 30: The canines at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police will only have desi names. The ITBP has strictly said that its K9 team members will have only Indian names from now on.

    Recently the ITBP named its pups Galwan and Shyok. This was decided by ITBP DG S S Deswal. The ITBP said that for the first time in any Central Armed Forces history, local names are given to the cute little warrior puppies of the K9 wing. The pups are named as a respect to all the troops guarding the tough borders of the country.

    A formal 'Naamkaran Ceremony' was held at National Training Centre for Dogs, ITBP BTC, Bhanu, Panchkula Haryana where the Force had named the 17 malinois pups born a couple of months ago from ITBP dogs- Gala the Father and Olga and Oleshya the mothers," the ITBP. The names of the pups are- Ane-la, Galwan, Sasoma, Chip-chap, Saser, Srijap, Charding, Rezang, Daulat, Sultan-chusku, Imis, Rango, Yula, Mukhpri, Chung-Thung, Khardungi, and Shyok.

    "By naming these little K9 soldiers with 100 per cent desi names, that too from the areas guarded by the force, it is for the first time since independence, that the K9 wing of the country will acknowledge its own legacy and ethos," ITBP also said.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 30, 2020, 15:57 [IST]
