Sonia Gandhi unveils Karunanidhi statue at DMK headquarters

India

oi-Deepika S

Chennai, Dec 16: United Progressive Alliance chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Sunday unveiled the statue of late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi at the DMK headquarters in Chennai in the presence of senior opposition leaders.

The unveiling of Karunanidhi's statue is an occasion for parties to formalise and present an alternative political alignment, one that will be a counter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his BJP government.

The DMK has invited both Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan for the event as they have been close to Karunanidhi. Leaders of various political parties are expected to attend the function.

His statue is located besides a refurbished statue of DMK founder and late Chief Minister C. N. Annadurai. Karunanidhi passed away on Aug. 7 this year at 94.

This is the second time the opposition DMK is utilising its event as a platform to display opposition unity ahead of the polls.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Andhra Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, would attend the function. The DMK had also invited leaders of Trinamool Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Janata Dal (Secular), Nationalist Congress Party, Telugu Rashtriya Samiti and Aam Admi Party for the ceremony.

After he walked out from the BJP-led NDA, Chandrababu Naidu had been striving to unite all the 'secular' parties under one roof and cobble up a formidable alliance against the Centre.