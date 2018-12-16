  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Sonia Gandhi unveils Karunanidhi statue, Opposition unity on display in Chennai

    By
    |

    Chennai, Dec 16: United Progressive Alliance chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Sunday unveiled the statue of late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi at the DMK headquarters in Chennai in the presence of senior opposition leaders.

    Sonia Gandhi

    The unveiling of Karunanidhi's statue is an occasion for parties to formalise and present an alternative political alignment, one that will be a counter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his BJP government.

    Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his Kerala and Puducherry counterparts - Pinarayi Vijayan and V Narayanasamy - and leaders of DMK and several other parties, movie actors and industrialists. Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth also participated in the function.

    Also Read Stalin proposes Rahul Gandhi as next Prime Minister

    Rajinikanth, the newest entrant to politics in Tamil Nadu, was seen sitting in the audience with another actor-turned-politician, Shatrughan Sinha.

    Speaking at a public rally after the event, Naidu said people elected the BJP government but then it destroyed all institutions. "Federalism is destroyed. They are misusing CBI. It's a premier institution for corruption control, now it's muddled in corruption itself. They removed CBI Director. RBI Governor has resigned," he said.

    "Even ED and IT department are being used to victimise politicians. Yesterday, you saw the Rafale case in Supreme Court. Even for SC, this government has filed wrong affidavit. Governors are misusing powers in Goa, Nagaland, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and other states," Naidu added.

    Rahul Gandhi, while paying tributes to Karunanidhi, said though the DMK patriarch defended institutions of the country, "today we have a government that is attacking voice, culture, institutions of Tamil Nadu and our country". He said, "In memory of Karunanidhi Ji, all voices in India are going to get together and defeat BJP in next election."

    "We aren't going to allow the destruction of the idea of India, the destruction of our institutions, the Supreme Court, the RBI, the EC. And we are going to stand together and do this (defeat BJP)," Gandhi added.

    More chennai NewsView All

    Read more about:

    karunanidhi chennai tamil nadu

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue