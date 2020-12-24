Wonder Woman 3’s future: Find out what Jenkins has to say

Gal Gadot replies to Hrithik after he says he watched Wonder Woman 1984

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Mumbai, Dec 24: 'Wonder Woman' actress Gal Gadot responded to Hrithik Roshan after the latter tweeted, "Just watched Wonder Woman. Exhilarating experience." "My childhood crush(WW) and my first love( movies) together...Doesn't get...better than this. Thank you @GalGadot for being the perfect Wonder Woman," he added.

Replying to his tweet, Gal wrote, "So glad you enjoyed the movie @iHrithik! Wishing you and yours a happy holiday."

Directed by Patty Jenkins, Wonder Woman 1984 is releasing in the US on Christmas Day and in India on December 24. Gadot, responding to Roshan's Twitter post, wrote, "So glad you enjoyed the movie @iHrithik! Wishing you and yours a happy holiday."

The actor further elaborated that due safety precautions were followed at the theatre in line with COVID-19 protocols.

Hrithik's fans also appreciated Gal's tweet, hoping to see them together someday. "Please do a film together it will be hotness and class redefined. #KrrishXWonderWoman," wrote a fan. One follower even joked, "Sir ka toh hardin holiday jaa raha hai Pata nhi kab kam pe jeyenge @iHrithik ab bol v do kab announcement hoga (Sir has been on a holiday for a long time. Don't know when he will be back at work. Hrithik, please tell us when you will announce your next movie."