  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Gadkari rescues Kejriwal as miscreants begin coughing

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 28: Miscreants interrupted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by imitating coughing action as he started speaking at an official event here, prompting two Union ministers to intervene.

    The action by few people ridiculing Kejriwal for the bouts of coughing he suffered from till 2016, left the AAP leader in an awkward position at the Vigyan Bhawan event as he asked for some silence from the audience.

    Gadkari rescues Kejriwal as miscreants begin coughing
    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

    The programme was jointly organised by the National Mission for Clean Ganga and the Delhi Jal Board to launch projects to clean the Yamuna River.

    Also Read | Snoop order: India in state of 'undeclared emergency' says Kejriwal

    It was attended by Union Water Resources Minister Nitin Gadkari and Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan.

    Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Minister of State for Water Resources Satyapal Singh, and BJP MPs from Delhi and workers were also present.

    The miscreants started mocking Kejriwal by coughing as he began his speech.

    As the heckling became louder, Vardhan and Gadkari asked the workers to stop.
    "Please keep quite. This is an official event," Gadkari said.

    Also Read | Big number of corporates come forward to take up social responsibility to clean Ganga

    Kejriwal was known to suffer from chronic coughing during the winters and also underwent a surgery to address the problem in September 2016.

    Read more about:

    arvind kejriwal nitin gadkari manish sisodia bjp workers clean ganga delhi jal board aap bjp

    Story first published: Friday, December 28, 2018, 7:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 28, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue