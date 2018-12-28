Gadkari rescues Kejriwal as miscreants begin coughing

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Dec 28: Miscreants interrupted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by imitating coughing action as he started speaking at an official event here, prompting two Union ministers to intervene.

The action by few people ridiculing Kejriwal for the bouts of coughing he suffered from till 2016, left the AAP leader in an awkward position at the Vigyan Bhawan event as he asked for some silence from the audience.

The programme was jointly organised by the National Mission for Clean Ganga and the Delhi Jal Board to launch projects to clean the Yamuna River.

It was attended by Union Water Resources Minister Nitin Gadkari and Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Minister of State for Water Resources Satyapal Singh, and BJP MPs from Delhi and workers were also present.

The miscreants started mocking Kejriwal by coughing as he began his speech.

As the heckling became louder, Vardhan and Gadkari asked the workers to stop.

"Please keep quite. This is an official event," Gadkari said.

Kejriwal was known to suffer from chronic coughing during the winters and also underwent a surgery to address the problem in September 2016.