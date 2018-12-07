  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Gadkari faints on stage at university convocation in Maharashtra

    By Pti
    |

    Mumbai, Dec 7: Union minister Nitin Gadkari fainted during a public event in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district Friday, an official said.

    Nitin Gadkari

    He fainted at the convocation of an agriculture university in Rahuri while the national anthem was being sung, the official said. Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, who was present there, supported him and helped him get up.

    Gadkari is being examined by doctors, the official added. 

    As of now, a group of doctors is looking after the BJP leader and his condition is being said to be stable. Doctors said that Gadkari's sugar level went low, the reason why he fainted.

    Read more about:

    nitin gadkari maharashtra

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue