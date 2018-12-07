Home News India Gadkari faints on stage at university convocation in Maharashtra

Gadkari faints on stage at university convocation in Maharashtra

India

pti-PTI

By Pti

Mumbai, Dec 7: Union minister Nitin Gadkari fainted during a public event in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district Friday, an official said.

He fainted at the convocation of an agriculture university in Rahuri while the national anthem was being sung, the official said. Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, who was present there, supported him and helped him get up.

Gadkari is being examined by doctors, the official added.

As of now, a group of doctors is looking after the BJP leader and his condition is being said to be stable. Doctors said that Gadkari's sugar level went low, the reason why he fainted.