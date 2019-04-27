  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Gadkari faints at a rally near Shirdi

    By
    |

    Shirdi, Apr 26: While campaigning for Shiv Sena candidate from Shirdi Lok Sabha seat Sadashiv Lokhande, Union minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari fainted on stage this evening.

    Gadkari has suffered fainting bouts on stage earlier too.

    File photo of Nitin Gadkari
    File photo of Nitin Gadkari

    Gadkari was campaigning at Rahata near here for Shiv Sena candidate from Shirdi Lok Sabha seat Sadashiv Lokhande. After finishing his speech, Gadkari fainted while walking back to his seat on the stage, a PTI report said.

    His security guard as well as BJP's Ahmednagar candidate Sujay Vikhe Patil and state minister Ram Shinde rushed to his help. Within a few minutes, the road and transport minister recovered and later walked to his car. Later in the evening, he visited the famous Saibaba temple in Shirdi.

    [Will Gadkari get support of 'DMK' in Nagpur?]

    A local BJP leader said he underwent a medical check up before leaving.

    On December 7, 2018, he fainted during a convocation ceremony at Rahuri agricultural university in the state. He later attributed it to low sugar levels. The BJP leader is contesting the Lok Sabha election from Nagpur.

    OneIndia News with PTI inputs

    lok-sabha-home

    More NITIN GADKARI News

    Read more about:

    nitin gadkari shirdi lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Saturday, April 27, 2019, 20:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 27, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue