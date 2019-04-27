Gadkari faints at a rally near Shirdi

Shirdi, Apr 26: While campaigning for Shiv Sena candidate from Shirdi Lok Sabha seat Sadashiv Lokhande, Union minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari fainted on stage this evening.

Gadkari has suffered fainting bouts on stage earlier too.

Gadkari was campaigning at Rahata near here for Shiv Sena candidate from Shirdi Lok Sabha seat Sadashiv Lokhande. After finishing his speech, Gadkari fainted while walking back to his seat on the stage, a PTI report said.

His security guard as well as BJP's Ahmednagar candidate Sujay Vikhe Patil and state minister Ram Shinde rushed to his help. Within a few minutes, the road and transport minister recovered and later walked to his car. Later in the evening, he visited the famous Saibaba temple in Shirdi.

A local BJP leader said he underwent a medical check up before leaving.

On December 7, 2018, he fainted during a convocation ceremony at Rahuri agricultural university in the state. He later attributed it to low sugar levels. The BJP leader is contesting the Lok Sabha election from Nagpur.

