  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Gadkari acknowledges auto industry slowdown, hints at GST cut

    By Vishal S
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 05: Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said that automobile sector is facing problem and assured that he will take up industry's request to reduce GST on petrol and diesel vehicles with the finance minister.

    Gadkari said that the government is not planning to ban petrol and diesel vehicles. The minister said that the government is also trying to bring a vehicle scrappage policy soon.

    Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari
    Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari

    "There is a fact that as far as the present economic data is concerned automobile sector is facing problem, because of global economy, demand and supply. Government is already with the automobile industry and under the Finance Ministry we will find out a solution," he said.

    "There were discussions and the ministry had received suggestions that petrol-diesel vehicles be banned. I would like to clearify that govt does not intend to ban petrol & diesel vehicles. We are not going to do anything like that," he said at at the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) Conclave.

    [Will Sitharaman's push rejuvenate auto sector]

    Auto industry body SIAM earlier sought immediate steps from the government, including a reduction in GST rates and initiation of scrappage policy, as sales continued to plummet with passenger vehicle makers witnessing a decline of 30 per cent offtake in August.

    [Sitharaman's action plan for auto-sector: These measures announced to boost vehicle sales]

    "Considering the slump in the sector and expected increase in cost with implementation of BS-VI emission norms, I will give my recommendations to Finance Minister," said Gadkari addressing the audience at SIAM conference.

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had earlier announced several steps to revive the sector.

    More NITIN GADKARI News

    Read more about:

    nitin gadkari siam

    Story first published: Thursday, September 5, 2019, 12:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 5, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue