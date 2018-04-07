Gadgets Guru director arrested for alleged tax evasion

The director of the online technology portal Gadgets Guru, Rajpal Singh, has been arrested on charges of non-payment of service tax and GST, said reports. ANI reported that there is a liability of over Rs 8 crores on Singh.

Gadgets Guru is a technology and Information e-commerce site. It is a sister concern of Oracle Telesystems, Singapore. The company headquarters are located in Mumbai and have business offices in Chennai and Pune.

The power to arrest a Service Tax evader was first given in 2013 before which revenue authorities had no power to arrest such persons for non-payment of collected Service Tax. The Finance Ministry had in 2016, proposed 100 per cent increase, to Rs two crore, in the monetary limit for arresting Service Tax evaders.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day