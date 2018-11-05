  • search

Gaddam Dharmendra appointed as India's Ambassador to Iran

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Nov 5: The Ministry of External Affairs on Monday (November 5) announced that senior diplomat Gaddam Dharmendra has been appointed as India's next Ambassador to Iran. Gaddam Dharmendra will be replacing Saurabh Kumar, who was appointed India's ambassador to Myanmar in October.

    Gaddam Dharmendra (Image courtesy - www.hcizambia.gov.in)
    Gaddam Dharmendra (Image courtesy - www.hcizambia.gov.in)

    Dharmendra is a 1990-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer and at present, additional secretary in the MEA in New Delhi.

    Dharmendra is expected to take up the assignment shortly, an MEA statement said.

    His appointment comes at a time when the global focus is on oil imports from Iran as the US on Monday imposed "the toughest ever" sanctions aimed at altering the Iranian regime's "behaviour". India and China -- the two biggest buyers of Iranian crude, have so far appear to have skipped the punitive American sanctions targeting the Iranian oil and financial sectors.

    [India, 7 other countries exempted from US sanctions on Iran]

    India and China are believed to be among the eight countries that have been given the rare exemptions from the Iranian sanctions that kicked off today. Iranian oil exports have fallen by about a million barrels a day in that time, though India and China have continued to purchase it. Most Europeans, as well as Japan and South Korea, have stopped.

    OneIndia News with PTI inputs

    Read more about:

    iran ambassador mea

    Story first published: Monday, November 5, 2018, 19:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 5, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue