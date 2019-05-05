Gadchiroli naxal strike: Cops missed alerts on March 21, April 3, 9, 11 and 23

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, May 05: In the wake of denials that there was no intelligence input regarding the naxal attack in Gadchiroli, investigations have now revealed a different stories.

On March 21, April 3, 9, 11 and 23, there were six alerts that were sent out, all of which suggested that the naxals had hatched a plot to target security forces in Gadchiroli.

Officials OneIndia contacted remained tight-lipped about these alerts, but added that they were looking into them.

Also Read | Lack of intel led to Gadchiroli naxal attack

It may be recalled that Maharashtra Director General of Police Subodh Jaiswal denied that there was any intelligence input regarding the Naxal attack in Gadchiroli district in which 16 persons including 15 policemen were killed Wednesday.

He, however, admitted that there were some lapses in operational procedures which led to the tragedy.

To a question by reporters here, he said the IED blast that killed the policemen and a civilian driver could be the handiwork of Korchi and Kurkheda Dalams of the Naxals operating in the area.

"We suffered a heavy loss, but this will not deter us from carrying out our operations. Operations will continue with full force," the state's top police officer said.

Meanwhile the police have named a top naxal leaders among others in its FIR that was filed.

The police said that it has named Bhaskar, the North Commander of the CPI (Maoist) and 40 others in its FIR. They have been booked for murder and conspiracy, the police also said. The police have also invoked the provisions under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act against the naxalites.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Naxals trigger IED blast in Gadchiroli, 15 jawans killed

Bhaskar is a top naxal and is on the most wanted list. He has been active now for 15 years and also carries a reward of Rs 16 lakh on his head. He was behind both the planning and the logistics relating to the attack.

Investigations show that after a lull of three years, the naxalites were aiming to make a comeback in Gadchiroli. The police say that the explosive material recovered from the site has been sent for forensic examination.