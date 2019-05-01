Gadchiroli attack: Naxals were aware security forces hired private vehicle

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 01: Fifteen jawans of an anti-naxal squad of the Gadchiroli police were martyred following a powerful landmine blast in Maharashtra. The incident took place when the jawans were out on an operation.

The incident took place on a day when the naxalites were observing a week long protest to mark the first anniversary of 40 of their men being gunned down by the security forces.

Ankush Shinde, the DIG, Naxal Range informed that the police personnel had in fact hired a private vehicle to travel between Kukhreda and Purada. The private vehicle was hired assuming the possibility of the naxals having planted improvised explosive devices along the roads and also in the forest area to target security forces.

However the naxalites appeared to have advanced information and managed to target the vehicle. They were on alert after the burning of 27 vehicles earlier this morning. They were aware that the security forces would launch a major operation to avenge the burning of the vehicles. Shinde said that the entire strategy was planned well in advance.

Officials say that the attack was carried out by the naxals belonging to the banned outfit of North Gadchiroli division of the CPM. This was the same group that was involved in the attack which claimed the lives of 51 security personnel at Gyarapatti, Hattigota and Laheri in 2009.

