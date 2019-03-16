Gabbar Singh Tax, Rahul? BJP takes a jibe after Arun Jaitley gets award from Manmohan Singh for GST

Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 16: Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh on Friday presented the Business Line Changemaker of The Year award to the Goods and Services Tax Council (GST Council) that was accepted on behalf by Union finance minister Arun Jaitley, giving the BJP 'optic opportunity' to attack the Congress.

The GST Council-- comprising of finance ministers of all states and Union Territories-- headed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, was given the change maker of the year award by Former PM Manmohan Singh.

"Today GST COUNCIL got BUSINESS LINE-CHANGE MAKER OF YEAR AWARD. Presented to Finance Minister Shri @arunjaitley by Dr Manmohan Singh. Gabbar Singh Tax, Rahul Gandhi?" it tweeted, referring to the critical manner in which the opposition party usually views the new tax regime.

The award was shared by petitioners against Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, who managed to get a colonial-era law against same-sex relations quashed in a historic judgment last September.

Rahul Gandhi and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram have been attacking the NDA government over GST.

Even Dr Singh had criticised the centre for implementing the GST regime close on the heels of the demonetisation initiative. "What is the net impact of demonetisation and the hasty implementation of the GST? It led to a slowdown of our economic growth," he said at a Kochi rally in 2017.