    Future war theatres: IAF set to get two more warning systems

    New Delhi, Jan 05: A proposal worth Rs 9,000 crore was cleared to purchase two Airbus 330s and convert them into a 360 degree long range capability Airborne Warning and Control Warning System.

    The proposal was cleared by the Defence Acquisition Council and is now awaiting approval by the Cabinet Committee on Security.

    Future war theatres: IAF set to get two more warning systems
    Representational Image

    This decision is important as Pakistan was able to deploy its SAAB AWACS 24/7 in the north and south sectors during the Balakot air strike. India was able to cover the two theatres only for 12 hours each day due to this.

    IAF will continue to play key role in security domain

      Sources familiar with the development tell OneIndia that the Airbus AWACS will be a 50:50 joint venture between the IAF and DRDO. The DRDO would mount a 360 degree rotor dome along with a state of the art communication capability to guide the IAF fighters and attack choppers in the future war theatres. The AWACS tracks the aerial threats and also guides the counter response.

      Story first published: Sunday, January 5, 2020, 8:38 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 5, 2020
