Furore over Kamal Nath's role in anti-Sikh riots

New Delhi, Dec 13: Furore erupted on Thursday over probable Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's alleged role in anti-Sikh riots. Shiromani Akali Dal leader criticized Kamal Nath over his alleged role in 1984 anti- Sikh riots.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA in Delhi Legislative Assembly, Manjinder S Sirsa, warned of nationwide protest against Congress if Kamal Nath is appointed as Chief minister of Madhya Pradesh.

In stern message to Congress President Rahul gandhi, Sirsa said, "I warn @RahulGandhi -Sikhs hv been patient enough but don't instigate them with your decision to make @OfficeofKNath the CM of MP! History shows when someone dares to be Sikhs' enemy; Sikhs throttle the cruel oppressors with befitting an d memorable response."

Also, he tweeted, ""Sikhs would launch a nation-wide protest if @OfficeOfKNath is chosen to be CM in Madhya Pradesh... @RubikaLiyaquat Ji. Warning @RahulGandhi of Sikhs anger if he followed his family's tradition of rewarding butchers of #1984SikhGenocide."

According to reports, a massive online campaign is going on against Kamal Nath. Left and right wing voices speak up against the senior Congress leader.

"When Rahul Gandhi appointed 1984 Sikh Massacre. Kamal Nath as in-charge of Punjab assembly election, @capt_amarinder protested till his removal. If RaGa still appoint Sikh Murderer Kamal Nath as CM, Captain sahab should protest & Resign from Congress," Delhi BJP spokesman Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga tweeted.

It may be recalled that Kamal Nath tonight gave up charge of Punjab assigned to him ahead of Assembly elections as rivals raked up the issue in 2016. He resigned as Akali Dal, BJP and AAP had kept up attack on him and the Congress over his alleged role in the anti-Sikh riots which followed the assassination of Indira Gandhi.