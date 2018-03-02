Election Result 
Nagaland - 60
PartyLW
NPF280
BJP240
OTH20
Tripura - 59
PartyLW
CPIM290
BJP240
OTH00
Meghalaya - 59
PartyLW
CONG160
NPP90
OTH120
Nagaland Assembly Election
PartyLW2013
NPF28038
BJP2401
OTH200
CONG008
IND008
NCP004
Tripura Assembly Election
PartyLW2013
CPIM29049
BJP2400
CONG0010
OTH000
Meghalaya Assembly Election
PartyLW2013
CONG16029
NPP902
OTH800
BJP400
HSPDP004
NCP002
NESDP001
GNC001
IND0013
Funds for salaries of Prasar Bharti employees were released from IEBR on Feb 28

There have been reports of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry not releasing funds for salaries for the staff of the Prasar Bharti. It was stated that the funds were not released since December 2017.

However sources now tell OneIndia that funds for the salaries of the Prasar Bharti staff were released on February 28 from PB's IEBR reserves.

The source also confirmed that the funds for the salaries were released from the Internal Extra Budgetary Resources (IEBR) of Prasar Bharti on February 28 2018 to ensure no hardship to employees ahead of Holi.

Reports had claimed that there was a delay in releasing of funds as a result of which salaries of thousands of Doordarshan and All India Radio staff had not been paid.
Further the reports also said that a board member had said that funds would not be released if contractual employees were not removed.

The source said that the salaries were paid from the funds released from the IEBR on February 28 itself.

