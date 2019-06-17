Funds for personal reasons, how money created a rift within the Hurriyat

  • search
    New Delhi, June 17: Masarat Alam, the so called poster boy of stone pelters in Kashmir said that there was a rift within the Hurriyat Conference regarding funds.

    During his interrogation with the National Investigation Agency, he said that there have been several rifts within the Hurriyat over the use and collection of funds.

    Further the NIA also learnt that has been a rift over the leadership issue with S A S Geelani wanting to name his elder son as the leader. This was not acceptable to many as a result of which there was a rift.

    NIA sources tell OneIndia that the major cause for the rift is however the funds. Many have used the funding for personal purposes as a result of which they have been questioned. This had led to a major rift within the Hurriyat the NIA officer also said.

    Alam during his custodial interrogation, revealed that Pakistan based agents route the funds through hawala operators which were transferred to the separatist leaders including Syed Shah Gilani Chairman APHC(G). Masarat Alam also revealed that there are rifts in the Hurriyat conference regarding collection and use of funds.

    Story first published: Monday, June 17, 2019, 16:22 [IST]
