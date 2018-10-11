India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
  • search

Funds for Durga Puja: SC to hear plea tomorrow

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Oct 11: The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a plea challenging the decision by the Mamata Banerjee government's decision to gift Rs 10,000 each for Durga Puja celebrations. The court will hear the matter on Friday.

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee offering prayer during the inauguration of Goddess Durga Puja ahead of Durga Puja festival, in Kolkata
    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee offering prayer during the inauguration of Goddess Durga Puja ahead of Durga Puja festival, in Kolkata

    Also Read | 'Mamata has not done anything for Durga Puja in last 7 years: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

    The Calcutta high court on Wednesday refused to interfere in the West Bengal government's decision to give Rs 10,000 each to 28,000 Durga puja committees in the state, and said the legislature is the appropriate forum to decide on such expenditure.

    Advocate P V Dinesh told the SC today that there is no guideline for spending Rs 28 crore earmarked by the TMC for the puja celebrations.

    The Calcutta HC and said that the court does not want to interfere in the government's decision to disburse funds to Durga puja committees at this stage.

    Also Read | Mamata wonders how funds already distributed to Durga Puja committees will be taken back

    The legislature is the appropriate forum to decide on expenditure by the state government, it said.

    The bench, however, said that the court can interfere in expenditure by the government at a later stage if and when the scope arises.

    Advocate general Kishore Dutta had submitted before the division bench that the funds are to be used for assisting police under its traffic safety campaign and not for any religious purpose.

    Also Read | West Bengal CM Mamata performs Kali Puja, prepares 'bhog' at home

    The petitioner had challenged the government's decision to disburse funds to the tune of Rs 28 crore, claiming it was a dole to puja committees and had no public purpose.

    Read more about:

    mamata banerjee government supreme court plea west bengal durga puja

    Story first published: Thursday, October 11, 2018, 10:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 11, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue