Fundamental rights under threat in J&K, withdrew support in nation's interest: Ram Madhav

Mincing no words that Centre was not happy with the way Mehbooba Mufti-led government had been managing the affairs in Jammu and Kashmir, BJP on Tuesday said that the alliance with PDP had become untenable. BJP in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir Ram Madhav said that 'terrorism, violence and radicalisation' have seen a rise under Mehbooba's rule.

Citing the killing of Shujaat Bukhari as an example, Madhav said that fundamental rights of the citizens had come under threat under current regime. He also slammed the PDP for neglecting Jammu and Ladakh regions of the state.

"Keeping in mind larger interest of India's security and integrity, fact is that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India, in order to bring control over the situation prevailing in the state we have decided that the reigns of power in the state be handed over to the Governor," he said at a media briefing.

He said the alliance was forged three years ago based on a common minimum program and agenda of alliance, adding that the PDP had not lived upto it.

"Centre did everything for the Valley. We have tried to put a full-stop to the ceasefire violations by Pak. PDP has not been successful in fulfilling its promises. Our leaders have been facing a lot of difficulties from PDP in developmental works in Jammu and Ladakh," he added.

He also said that the ceasefire during Ramzan was announced with humnatarian considerations, but the terrorists did not pay heed to it.

"Even if Governor rule is imposed in the Jammu and Kashmir, our efforts to fight terrorism will continue," he added.

BJP leader and Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta welcomed the decision.

[Mehbooba Mufti set to resign as BJP ends alliance with PDP in Jammu and Kashmir]

The BJP had earlier called all its cabinet ministers in Jammu and Kashmir to New Delhi for a meeting. The meeting comes in the wake of the centre deciding not to extend the ceasefire in Kashmir.

[Better late than never: The inside story of why BJP pulled out of the J&K government]

Many within the PDP were unhappy that the Centre decided not to extend the Ramazan ceasefire in Kashmir. The Centre had made it clear that it would not be extended in the wake of the worsening situation.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day