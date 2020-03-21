  • search
Trending Nirbhaya Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Full refund for all cancelled tickets till April 15: Indian Railways

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 21: All Indian Railways passengers who have booked tickets to travel between March 21 and April 15 will get free refund on cancellation of trains till April 15, 2020, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the country to avoid crowding on trains and encourage social distancing.

    The order states if a train is cancelled by Railways for journey period March 21-April 15, refund across counter can be taken on submission of ticket up to 45 days from the date of journey instead of the present three hours.

    Full refund for all cancelled tickets till April 15: Indian Railways
    A deserted railway station following cancellation of trains in the wake of coronavirus pandemic

    In case a train is not cancelled but the passenger desires to cancel his journey, TDR (Ticket Deposit Receipt) can be filed within 30 days from date of journey at the station, instead of present three days. TDR can also be submitted to the chief commercial officer for getting the refund within 60 days of filing of TDR subject to verification from train chart, instead of extant rule of 10 days, the order stated.

    For passengers who want to cancel tickets through 139, can get refund across the counter within 30 days from the date of journey instead of up to scheduled departure of the train.

    Coronavirus: Railways cancels 155 trains; no cancellation fee charged

    Mail and express trains will also stop services from 4am on Sunday, the transporter has said. All intercity trains will also remain cancelled till 10pm on Sunday.

    All suburban train services in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Secunderabad will be reduced to a bare minimum as well.

    More INDIAN RAILWAYS News

    Read more about:

    indian railways coronavirus cancellation

    Story first published: Saturday, March 21, 2020, 15:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 21, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X