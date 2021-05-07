Kerala lockdown to be imposed from May 8 to 16 amid rise in Covid cases: Details here

Complete lockdown in Karnataka after May 10? CM Yediyurappa to make announcement soon

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, May 07: With Karnataka registering a record number of Covid cases despite a 14-day corona curfew in place, the state government on Friday said it is actively considering the option of imposing another complete lockdown in the state after May 10 (i.e Monday) till May 24th. It is likely to imposed for 14 days.

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that the 'close down' had not been as effective as anticipated.

According to Experts, the curfew in the state could not yield much result as vehicle movement in the state during this time remained unchecked and there was a continuous movement of people from Bengaluru to the hinterlands due to the curfew.

Karnataka: CM Yediyurappa says Janata Curfew not being followed strictly, lockdown may be inevitable

Earlier, Yediyurappa had said the Janata Curfew currently in force was not being followed strictly. It has become inevitable to take stricter action and might impose lockdown.

The possibility of an extension comes even as several other states have announced lockdown and other restrictions to contain the surge of Covid- 19. States like Maharashtra had peaked earlier and are now witnessing a downward spiral. They had gone into a strict lockdown much ahead of others and may lift it soon.