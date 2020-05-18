Full list of what is allowed and not allowed during lockdown 4.0
New Delhi, May 18: The Centre on Sunday extended the lockdown until May 31 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
Several relaxations were graded and the Centre also granted the states more power with regard to the restrictions and also in identifying the zones. The Centre has also allowed inter-state travel, subject to consent between the states.
Here is a full list of what is allowed and what is not:
Will inter-state be allowed?
Yes, with mutual consent of the state and UTs
Will intra-state movement be allowed?
Yes, if your state allows it
Will all shops be open?
Yes, except in malls and containment zones
Till what time will shops remain open?
All day, except between 7 pm and 7 am
Will sports complexes and stadiums remain open?
Yes, but spectators are not allowed
Will e-commerce platforms deliver non-essentials?
Yes, except in containment zones
Who will inform me about the zone I live in?
Your state government
Is travel by air allowed?
No, in all zones
Is travel by metro allowed?
No, in all zones
Are special trains allowed?
Yes, but not in containment zones
Are education institutions allowed to open?
No
Will hotels open
No
Will cinema halls open?
No
Will restaurants open?
No
Will gyms open?
No
Will places of worship open?
No
Will large gatherings be allowed?
No
Will liquor shops open?
Yes, but not in containment zones
Will cigarette and pan shops open?
Yes, but not in containment zones
Will barber shops, spas open
Yes, but not in containment zones
Will I be allowed to come out at 7 pm?
No, not between 7 pm and 7 am
If, I am aged 65 or pregnant can I come out?
No, unless it is an emergency
Will medical clinics, OPDs be open?
Yes, but not in containment zones
Will autos and taxies be allowed?
Only 1+1 travel will be allowed, but not in containment zones
Will four wheelers be allowed?
1+2 travel, but not in containment zones
Will two wheelers be allowed?
1+1 travel, but not in containment zones
Will urban industries be allowed?
Yes, but not ini containment zones
Will in-situ construction be allowed?
Yes, but not in containment zones
Will standalone shop be allowed?
Yes, but not in containment zones
Will e-commerce sites deliver essentials?
Yes, but not in containment zones
Are domestic helps allowed?
Yes, but not in containment zones
Will private and government offices open?
Yes, but only 33 per cent staff in red zones and no in containment zones
Is agriculture activity allowed?
Yes, but not in containment zones
Will banks and financial institutions open?
Yes, but not in containment zones
Will courier and postal services be allowed?
Yes, but not in containment zones
Will goods traffic be allowed?
Yes, but not in containment zones